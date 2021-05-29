IPOB Is The Biggest Enemy Of The South-East – Adamu Garba

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is the biggest enemy of the South-East.

According to him, IPOB is to the South-East waht Boko Haram is to the North-East.

He tweeted, “As Boko Haram becomes the biggest enemy of the North & Northern interest, so is IPOB the biggest enemy of the South East & South-Eastern interests.

“The real great 99.9% Igbo people know this, that’s why they take IPOB as a joke.

“Don’t know some Twitter goons deceive you here.”