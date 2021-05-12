IPOB Is Not Plotting To Attack Lagos – Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, through its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has said it is not plotting to attack Lagos.

This is in reaction to a statement by the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who said the group and others are under investigation.

“The command has taken notice of agitators for Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state,” Odumosu had said.

“Twenty-four of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored. Similarly, the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state.”

But Kanu said no such thing is being planned, adding that “this is not 1967”, in an apparent reference to the civil war that broke out that year over the struggle for Biafra.

“The public is hereby notified that the allegations that IPOB is plotting to attack Lagos is a lie,” he said, adding that the police “intention is to fuel division between Yorubas & Biafrans. It won’t work.”