IPOB Invades Shops Of Those Who Disobeyed Sit-At-Home Order, Scatters Goods

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had announced a sit-at-home order to be observed every Monday.

IPOB gave the order in protest against the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Today being Monday, the order was widely observed in the South-East.

However, some traders who disregarded the order had their goods destroyed by suspected IPOB members.

See video below.