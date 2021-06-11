IPOB Has God, Thread With Caution, Apostle Suleman Tells Buhari

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent comment on the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Buhari had in an interview with Arise TV said that IPOB will be treated in the language that they understand.

According to him, “These people are spread everywhere with businesses and everything. They know what they are talking about, anyways, we said we will treat them in a way they understand”.

He added that the military and the police will be used to pursue them.

In reaction, Apostle Suleman wondered why Buhari hasn’t gone after killer herdsmen with the same force is plans on unleashing on IPOB.

He said, “You will go after IPOB? Yet you cant go after killer herdsmen?

“IPOB seeks to pull out of a part of Nigeria. Killer herdsmen destroys the whole Nigeria.

Who should be dealt with urgently?

“Tread with caution sir. They might have no one in power to speak for them, they have GOD.”