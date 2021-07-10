IPOB Founder Says Nnamdi Kanu Not Speaking For Igbos

The founder of the Customary Government of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Barrister Emeka Emekesiri, has said Nnamdi Kanu built a cult of gangsters.

Emekesiri who said Kanu was not speaking for Igbo, added that IPOB was hijacked from him.

He, however, said that the agitation for Biafra cannot be affected by Kanu’s rearrest.

“The original IPOB is still going on and nothing has happened to us, it’s just that those of you guys in the media, you promote the Nnamdi Kanu faction because he makes a lot of noise and you don’t want to promote the one that is before the Nigeria government.

“You can take a telephone now and call Aso Rock, call the Senate President and ask about us, they have our documents, they have our case and our papers are before the Nigeria authorities.

“So we are moving forward and nothing has stopped us from moving forward.

“So Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest concerns his own faction, his cult, he built a cult of gangsters and so he is not speaking for us. Let it be known that Nnamdi Kanu does not speak for the Igbo nation,” he said.