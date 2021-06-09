IPOB, ESN Not Unknown Gunmen – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said the group and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, are not unknown gunmen.

Crimes committed in the South-East in recent times have been blamed on unknown gunmen.

The crimes include attack on police formations and other security operatives, burning of INEC offices and also attack on a correctional centre in Imo State.

Authorities recently issued a report in which it is stated that 128 security personnel have been killed in the South-East.

Reacting to the report, Nnamdi Kanu said IPOB, ESN are not the unknown gunmen usually blamed for the attacks in the South-East.

He tweeted, “It’s pathetic that the Nigerian government & its security forces are now spreading the LIE that “IPOB Killed 128 Military, Police Personnel”.

“This lie is aimed at justifying the GENOCIDE that is currently underway in #SoutheastNigeria. Again, IPOB & ESN are not unknown gunmen”.