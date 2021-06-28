IPOB Denies Killing Native Doctor Over Fake Charms

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has denied claims that it killed the native doctor that works for the group because of fake charms he made for the group.

IPOB Spokesman, Emma Powerful, stated that the group doesn’t kill people, adding that the group doesn’t believe in fetish acts.

The claim reportedly made by the police was rubbished by IPOB which warned against being tagged to such.

The statement by Powerful reads: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the concocted and ridiculous statement from Nigeria police that IPOB and ESN killed a native doctor preparing charms for them in Awommama Oru East LGA of Imo State, and burnt his house.

“Let us reiterate once again that neither ESN nor IPOB has killed people since its formation by our indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We also do not have any native doctors as we do not believe in fetish acts. Our trust has always been in the Almighty God, Chukwu Okike Abiama.

“It is ridiculous for the Nigeria Government to associate IPOB or ESN with their moon-tale narrative of a native doctor and charms. Assuming but not conceding to the laughable tale by the Nigeria police, does it make any sense that we will turn around to kill the same native doctor allegedly preparing charms for us?

“The security agents should stop blackmailing themselves thinking they are doing so against IPOB and ESN. They should stop killing and burning the houses of people and blame their wickedness on IPOB and Eastern Security Network ESN. We do not kill the same people we are sacrificing so much to liberate. Spilling blood is not part of our mandate.”