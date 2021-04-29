IPOB Denies DSS Allegation Of Moving Bombs From Lagos To Imo State

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has rubbished allegations of moving bombs from Lagos to Imo State levelled against it by the Department of State Service, DSS.

The DSS made the allegations in a letter signed by I. Abdullah on behalf of the Imo State DSS Director and titled, ‘Movement of explosive devices into the state by IPOB/ESN’.’

The letter read, “Intelligence revealed that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network has acquired bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices with which to further their subversive activities.

“It was reliably gathered that the newly acquired items are currently being conveyed from Lagos to an unconfirmed location in Orlu Local Government Area.

“The items are being concealed in articulated/heavy duty vehicles to beat security checks along the road. It was further revealed that the group intends to deploy the explosives in their planned attacks on security/government installations across the state.”

Reacting to the allegation, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful told Punch:

“What the DSS is saying is a huge lie. There is no iota of truth in what that Federal Government-sponsored Zoo and Caliphate agent is saying. Now, did you listen to my interview with Channels Televisions, two days ago?

“It’s just like the question the Channels Television guy asked. He asked me, ‘Who is sponsoring IPOB?’ I told him there was no single individual sponsoring IPOB. IPOB is a very gigantic movement.

“There is no truth in that allegation. Where are we moving the arms to and from where? I don’t think it is wise to continue to reply whatever this Zoo people accuse us of,” Powerful said.