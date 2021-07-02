IPOB Berates Kenya’s President Over Nnamdu Kanu’s Arrest

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has berated President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and his Government “over his role in the abduction of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

IPOB wondered why Kenyatta would collude with a “terror-friendly” government like Nigeria in abducting its leader.

The group disclosed this in a statement which read, “We, the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, express our disappointment with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and his Government over his role in the abduction of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his subsequent smuggling into Nigeria by the wicked Nigeria security agents.

“We are still at shock why a President like Uhuru Kenyatta would stoop so low to collude with a terror-friendly government like Nigeria under President Muhamadu Buhari to abduct and dehumanise our Leader for doing nothing other than demanding the freedom of Biafrans from Nigeria’s bondage.

“Based on our preliminary findings, President Uhuru Kenyatta was very instrumental to the abduction of our Leader in Kenya. The treacherous action of Uhuru Kenyatta against Nnamdi Kanu and Biafrans at large is a clear violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, and United Nations Code.

“We still don’t understand why Uhuru Kenyatta and some corrupt officials of his government would prefer to betray Nnamdi Kanu and Biafrans.

“Is it because of Nigeria oil money? Is it because of the paltry N100 million bounty placed on Kanu’s head by some Northern charlatans? Why would President Uhuru Kenyatta sell our leader, Mazi Nnamdi, to the evil hands of Nigerian government?”