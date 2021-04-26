Headline

IPOB Announces New ESN Commander After The Killing Of Ikonso

Damola Areo10 hours ago
23
Eastern Security Network ESN
Eastern Security Network

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has announced a new commander for the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

This is following the killing of the previous commander, Ikonso, by an operation led by the police, army and the Department of State Service, DSS.

The announcement was made by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, during an interview on Channels Television.

“They can say whatever they like, but we are intact. Another commander has taken over. I won’t tell you,” he said.

He said Ikonso was killed because he refused the offer to lead the Ebubeagu security outfit set up by South-East governors.

“Imo State administrator knows very well that he has committed a crime and we must follow him up.

“He (Hope Uzodinma) ordered the killing of this guy (the late commander) because he refused his offer to come and head the Ebubeagu which the South-East governors established,” he said.

Tags
Damola Areo10 hours ago
23

Related Articles

Edo: Gunmen Attack APC Secretary Residence In Benin

Gunmen Abduct Benue Varsity Students

3 hours ago
Ndume Reveals Why Insurgency Will Continue In North-east

No Secret Trial For BDC Operators Funding Boko Haram, Ndume Tells FG

10 hours ago
Coronavirus: Suspected Killer Of Afenifere Leader's Daughter Test Positive

There Are Plans To Blackmail Akeredolu, Others — Ondo Govt

11 hours ago
Orji Uzor Kalu's Appeal Against Prison Sentence Fails

I Don’t Have Ambition For 2023 Presidency – Orji Uzor Kalu

11 hours ago
Back to top button