Investments In Sports Yielding Positive Results – Kwara Govt

Kwara State’s investments in the sports sector are yielding positive results with the sterling performance of its athletes at the just concluded National Sports Festival held in Edo, a top government official has said.

“The administration’s decision to resuscitate Kwara State Sports Festival 15 years after has been justified with the improved outing of the state’s contingent to Edo 2020 as Kwara ended the campaign on the 15th of medals table”,

Special Adviser to Kwara Governor on Sports and Youths Development Attahiru Ibrahim said in a statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said the resuscitated sports festival played significant roles as stakeholders in the sports sector used the festival to unearth more talents.

“Kwara came 15th on the medals table of Edo 2020, having garnered seven gold, six silver and 31 bronze medals, totalling 44 medals. This is a great leap. In Abuja 2018, Kwara came a distant 23 on the medals’ table of the National Sports Festival.

During the festival, Kwara had only one gold medal, six silver and five bronze medals, totalling 12 medals,” the special adviser said.

Ibrahim commended Governor AbdulRazaq for the feats which he said represented a significant improvement in Kwara’s standing in sports nationwide.

He also commended the athletes and officials for conducting themselves in a manner which represented Kwara’s value of good conduct and sticking to the rules of the games.

Ibrahim assured the athletes that the present administration would continue to honour, recognise and reward those who brought laurels to the state.