Investigate Death Of Child Crushed By Vehicle In Ogbomosho, Akala Tells Makinde

Former Governor of Oyo State, Alao Akala, has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to investigate the cause of the death of a child in Ogbomosho who was run over by a vehicle.

Reports had earlier said the vehicle that killed the child was part of Makinde’s convoy.

Makinde has, however, distanced himself from the incident, saying the vehicle was not part of his convoy.

He added that an investigation has been opened to unravel the cause of the child’s death.

Reacting to the incident, Akala in a statement issued encouraged the governor to investigate the matter.

He said, “It is with heavy heart that I commiserate with the good people of Ogbomoso and most especially the family of the young, vibrant and energetic young girl that was cut short today.

“The sad and unfortunate event is heart wrenching seeing the father of the little girl carrying the lifeless body of his once upon a time go lucky, bubbly little girl in tears and anguish.

“I, therefore, call on Gov. Seyi Makinde to ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out on this incident and the findings made public and that whoever, no matter how highly placed is involved in this dastardly act is brought to book and that justice is served accordingly to serve as a deterrent to other reckless drivers.

“I share in the pains of the poor father and the bitter memory this sad occurrence has left the good people of Ogbomoso with.

“I urge you all to please in honour of the faithful departed remain calm and peaceful as you go about your daily activities and in reverence to the people of Ogbomoso who are worst hit by this sad occurrence, immortalize the memory of the little girl.”