Investigate Attack On Ortom, Reps Tell DSS

The House of Representatives has directed the Department of State Security, DSS, to investigate Sunday’s attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

A motion moved by Kpam Jimin Sokpo asked the DSS to investigate the Fulani National Movement (FUNAM).

Sokpo said the attack was an attempt to assassinate Ortom because of his stance on the herders/farmers crisis.

He said “Their (attackers) unequivocal intention and mission to kill the Governor, his collaborators and whoever is against the Fulani long term interest as a case of vengeance against an infidel.

“The assassination attempt on Ortom of Benue State is an invitation to anarchy and a glaring indication that the nation is drifting into a state of full-scale lawlessness.”