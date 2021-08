Invest In Yourself Before Investing In The Church, Pastor Tells Members

Popular prophet and Shepherd-in-charge of Celestial Church of Christ Global Genesis Parish, Israel Oladele Ogundipe has advised his congregation to invest in their life before investing in the church.

Delivering a sermon to his congregation, the clergyman said if a member becomes poor and leaves the church, another person will replace him in the position of financing the church.

See video below.