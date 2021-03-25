Intervene In Cameroon Refugee Crisis, Ortom Tells UN

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on the United Nations, UN, to intervene in the Cameroonian Civil War, also known as Ambazonia War to end the suffering of refugees.

Governor Ortom made the call on Thursday at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi,when the country representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, Ms Chansa Kupaya paid him a courtesy visit.

He stated that the crisis which started since 2017 has forced thousands of refugees into different states of Nigeria with Benue housing over 10,000 of them, stressing that the UN should mediate with a view to ending the crisis for peace to return to the country.

The Governor stated that nobody wishes to stay in Internally Displaced Persons or refugee camps as so many privileges are denied them because of the disadvantages in the camps.

Governor Ortom, who acknowledged the UNHCR for sustained support to Cameroonian Refugees camped in Benue and the agency’s interventions to IDPs in various camps across the state, also commended the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr Emmanuel Shior for his hardwork and commitment to duty.

The Governor expressed hope that the President’s directive that armed bandits and herdsmen with AK47 should be cleared for displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes would yield positive results.

The UNHCR country representative in Nigeria, Ms Chansa Kupaya said she was in the State to thank the Governor for hosting over 10,000 Cameroonian Refugees, stressing that the crisis in Cameroon had displaced thousands who are taking refuge in some states of Nigeria.

While thanking the Governor for his support to the refugees and provision of land at Ikyogen to settle the affected persons, Ms Kupaya said the UNHCR would continue to provide support for refugees and communities around them.