Internet Fraudster Bags One Year in Port Harcourt

Justice E. Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced Sampson Ajagha to one year imprisonment for Internet-related offences.

He was jailed on July 14, 2021 after pleading “guilty” to two- count charges bordering on impersonation and internet fraud, upon his arraignment by the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

One of the count- charges read:

“That you Sampson Ajagha (Alias Wilson Brown) sometimes in September 2020 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court did impersonate identity of one Wilson Brown, a white man in your gmail account by sending documents to unsuspecting ladies through the internet which document you claim emanated from the said Wilson Brown with the intent to gain for yourself, and thereby committed and offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (ii) of the Cyber Crime (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under section 22 (2) (b) (IV) of the same Act”

He pleaded “guilty” to the two-count charges preferred against him. In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, K.W. Chukwuma-Eneh, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly. His prayer was not opposed by the defence counsel, Paula Abdul-Adukole.

Justice Obile convicted and sentenced him to six months imprisonment each on both count charges, with an option of fine of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N 100,000.00) on each of the count. The sentence runs concurrently.

Sampson’s journey to the Correctional Centre began when he was arrested at Mandela Housing Estate Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt, Rivers State by operatives of the EFCC based on intelligence linking him to some fraudulent activities.