Interior Ministry To Work With Presidential Think-Thank Against Insecurity – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has given the assurance and determination of his Ministry and all its Agencies to collaborate with the members of the Presidential Think-Tank on Defence & Security so as to further strengthen the fight against crime and criminality in the country.

He gave the assurance when he received the members of the Presidential Think-Tank led by its Chairman, Maj Gen Abdulmalik Jubril rtd today in Abuja.

The Minister said the Ministry and its agencies have recorded considerable success in line with the Ministry’s mandate of ensuring internal security, public safety and citizenship integrity of Nigerians.

The Minister described security as the basis for human life, reiterated the resolve of officers and men under his supervision to continue to take the issue of security and public safety very seriously, added that the Ministry would continue to collaborate with relevant agencies and groups to see that all threats to internal security are surmounted.

‘Because of its importance, whoever is given any assignment on security at any level should not compromise- it should be taken seriously,’ he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Presidential Think-Tank on Defence and Security, Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril (rtd), said the committee which was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari in August, 2018 was in the Ministry to seek partnership so as to further boost the numerous achievements recorded in the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

He added that the dynamic nature of security challenges in Nigeria led to the setting up of the Presidential Think-Tank to serve as an advisory body to the Minister of Defence and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, in an effort to deal with all threats to the varied security challenges in Nigeria.