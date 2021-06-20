Intending Couples To Take Drug Tests Before Marriage – Marwa

The Director-General of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa has said those intending to get married will have to do drug tests.

Marwa said this at the yearly Ogidi-Ela Day cultural celebration in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi where he was the special guest of honour on Saturday.

He, however, failed to mention how such will be implemented neither did he mention if a national law will be made to back it up.

“Be reminded ladies and gentlemen, that, President Muhammadu Buhari is resolute in his new thrust to purge the country of illicit drugs

“And the NDLEA is doing everything possible to meet up with Presidential Mandate to clean up our streets, towns and cities.

“That is why we have put in place various programmes with far-reaching effects, one of which is drug integrity test.

“In the nearest future, anyone seeking employment into any government-industry or ministry, parastatal or agency; or seeking admission into tertiary institution; or even getting married must first have to do drug test,” he said.

Explaining further, Marwa said intending couples have always had to do one test or the other to ensure that they have a successful marriage.

“If people are getting married don’t we ask them to do HIV test?

“Don’t you ask them to bring (result) of their Genotype Test?

“Now, if I put the question: How many (parents) want their children to marry drug addicts?

“Please raise your hands”.

There was no hand raised from his audience, so, the former Military Administrator of Lagos State urged parents to protect their children and their future by saying “No to drug”.

“Let me also seize this opportunity to say how delighted I am to say that Ogidi (community) has a very successful and resourceful persons who can catalyze the efforts of keep drugs and their destructive consequences out of our country.”