Insurgency, Banditry: We Are Making Progress – Attahiru

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has said that Nigeria is making progress in its fight against insurgency in the country.

Attahiru was speaking yesterday at the end of the ‘Chief of Army Staff Combined 1st Quarter Conference and Nigerian Army Operations Retreat 2021″, in Abuja.

He advised his commanders not to rest on their oars but maintain the same posture to arrive at a peace environment for socio-economic progress.

The COAS said, “The operation retreat, particularly, afforded us the opportunity to appraise all Nigerian Army ongoing operations in different parts of the Country such as our operations against the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), armed banditry and militancy, among other violent crimes.

“The Conference equally afforded me the opportunity to communicate my vision to have a Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment;” while also outlining my strategic plan for the year 2021 to Principal Staff Officers, Corps Commanders, as well as Field Commanders.

“It is expected that with this strategic guidance, commanders and staff officers will go back to their commands and schedules to strategize on how to craft operations and training, amongst other activities that will nest into building appropriate capabilities for the Nigerian Army as we pursue our end state of attaining sustainable peace and stability across the Country.”