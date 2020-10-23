Instagram Apologizes For Flagging #EndSARS Contents As False

Social Media network, Instagram has apologized to Nigerians after many posts supporting EndSARS protests on the platform were flagged as false news.

In a statement issued, Instagram said that their systems were incorrectly flagging the contents as false.

They apologized for the situation and revealed that the problem has been resolved.

The statement read: “Yesterday our systems were incorrectly flagging content in support of #EndSARS, and marking posts as false. We are deeply sorry for this. The issue has now been resolved, and we apologize for letting our community down in such a time of need.”

The EndSARS protests is believed to be a call for an end to police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.