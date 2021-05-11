Entertainment

Insecurity: Yul Edochie Reveals His Plan B

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Yul Edochie. Source: Instagram.

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said he will not flee from Nigeria amid the rising insecurity in the country.

This is as Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on The Rock Cathedral advised his congregation to have a Plan B over the insecurity in Nigeria, which includes fleeing the country in any way they can.

On his own part, Yul Edochie said:

“Jakpa is not the answer.
Yes, no one wants to lose his life but truth is, we’ll all die someday, all of us.
So what’s the point of running?
I’m a man sent by God to liberate his people.
I will not run from my fatherland.
We must get it right.

My plan B is ‘NO LEAVE NO TRANSFER’.”

