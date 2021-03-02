Insecurity: Yobe Closes All Boarding Schools

The Yobe State Government has ordered the closure of all boarding schools in the state as part of efforts to curb insecurity.

The order was announced yesterday by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammed Idris, in Damaturu while addressing newsmen.

Idris said: “The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state.

“Students from JSS I to SSS II should vacate their schools immediately.

“The closure of the boarding schools is informed by the security concern and the urgent need for government to be proactive in safeguarding the lives of the children.

“All day schools are to continue with the normal academic activities,” the commissioner said, adding that further statement would be made concerning the reopening of the schools as soon as possible.

He said the ministry was strategising on how to take learning home to the students, as it was done at the peak of COVID 19 pandemic.

“This is because the state government, led by Mai Mala Buni, is very serious about lives of the students,” Idris added.