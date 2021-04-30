Politics

Insecurity Threatening 2023 General Elections – Uche Secondus

Damola Areo2 hours ago
PDP's Uche Secondus, Others Appear In Court Over Contempt
Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman. Image: Channels TV

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, has said insecurity threatens the 2023 general elections.

He lamented that there has been no matching response to insecurity which has grounded Nigeria.

He said this after the National Executive Committee meeting of the PDP in ABuja yesterday.

Secondus said: “Our country today is grounded by insecurity and there has been no matching response from the government despite the demands of the 1999 operating constitution in section 14 subsection (2b) that “the welfare and security of the citizens shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Terrorists in the North before were confined to the North East region but today 50 villages have been reportedly taken by them in the North Central state of Niger.

“This has become necessary as nothing, not even 2023 is realistic if security issues are not adequately addressed.”

