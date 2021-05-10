Insecurity: State Policing Won’t Work In Nigeria – Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has spoken against the clamour for state policing, saying it will not work in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria used to have some form of state policing in the past that did not work.

He said the facts that worked against the effectiveness of state policing in the past are still very much in play today.

He said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

According to Nnamani, “That is not the solution. State police will not work in Nigeria.

“Remember that we had some form of state police – regional police, we had an ordinance of 1916 that formerly established regional police. There were factors that led to the abolition of state police.

“All those factors that led to the abolition of the regional police and formal entry into the central police have not changed.

“Nigeria is organic. It’s one unit and what that means is that if the eye is having a problem, the brain could have a problem.”