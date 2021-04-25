Insecurity: South-East Govs, Stakeholders In Closed-Door Meeting

Headline

South-East Governors and other stakeholders are currently holding a closed-door meeting over the worsening insecurity in their region.

The meeting holds just a day after the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was set ablaze by hoodlums.

Also yesterday, a commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Ikonso, was killed by security operativess.

Already in attendance at the meeting are the Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, host Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Placid Njoku.

Others are the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb. George Obiozor, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Archbishop of Enugu Eccleciastical Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Southeast, other religions and traditional leaders, among others.

