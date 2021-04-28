Insecurity: Shut Down National Assembly If We Cant Save The Country – Smart Adeyemi

Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, has lamented the rising insecurity in Nigeria due to the activities of herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists.

Adeyemi who spoke during plenary at Senate said President Buhari has not done what he was voted to do which is to ensure security.

“Let nobody deceive us Mr President. Billions of naira has been voted for security service but nothing is coming out of it. We should not wait until our country is burnt. Let us shout and call for foreign support,” Mr Adeyemi said.

“I am an APC man and I support my party. But the president should know that it has gotten to a point where APC members who support the party can no longer keep quiet.”

“The president must rise to the occasion. The nation is on fire. The president must rise to the occasion. It cost us nothing to get foreign support. We must bring in people to save this country or else we will be consumed. The president must know that this is a bad time for our nation,” he said.

Smart Adeyemi added that the National Assembly be shut down if lawmakers cannot join in seeking a lasting solution to insecurity in the country.

“We must look for foreign support to save this nation. They are killing people in the East, West and North. Let us shut down this national assembly if we cannot rise up to the occasion,” he said.