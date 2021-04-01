Insecurity: Security Chiefs Don’t Take Buhari Seriously – Abaribe

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not taken seriously by anybody, not even his security chiefs.

He said this in response to the charge given by Buhari to the security chiefs to go after bandits while he’s away in London.

Abaribe while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Wednesday, said: “Why would we take President Muhammadu Buhari seriously? Just the day after he had said we would no longer accept all these kidnappings, this would be the last, they kidnapped the last day.

“And those people are still there; those innocent Nigerians are still in captivity up till now. He always makes a statement. Every time these things happen, nothing happens. So it is obvious nobody takes him seriously with that. Even the military chiefs, I don’t think they bother themselves.

“This is about the umpteenth time that we are hearing the President giving a marching order. Throughout the Buratai time as the Chief of Army Staff, he was always giving marching orders so he has given just another one.”