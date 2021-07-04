Featured

Insecurity: Pastor Paul Enenche Slams Nigerian Leaders

Damola Areo2 hours ago
0
paul enenche

Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has slammed Nigerian leaders over the state of insecurity in the country.

Delivering a sermon at his church, Enenche stated that judgment will fall on them for their inability to end the insecurity.

This is as he lamented the killings being recorded in Kaduna State.

He said: “We declare judgment on the leadership of the land for failing to tackle insecurity. We declare judgement on kidnappers, terrorists, sponsors and their collaborators.

“They will never escape the judgment of God, Jehova will deal with them.

“We declare judgment on anyone who has anything to do with insecurity.

“In this season, if anyone who has anything to do with insecurity escapes judgment, then God is not God.

“We shall hear the news of the destruction of the wicked, the wicked should get ready for judgment.”

