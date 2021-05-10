Insecurity: Pastor Adefarasin Tells Members To Get a Plan B

Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Cathedral has advised his members over the state of the nation, saying they should get a plan B.

He said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation during which he urged leaders of the country not to be partisan at this time of insecurity.

He said, ”No country in the world history has survived two civil wars. You could be in fright and running for your dear life anyday from now if this thing does not come to an end. My personal encouragement to leaders and government on all sides is that it is not time to be partisan, blend the aisles. It is time to sit down and dialogue.”

Adefarasin added, ”I bring you greetings from Pastor Ifeanyi who is busy taking care of the frontier of our world and preparing our escape root. If you don’t have a plan B. …I know you have faith, but I have faith too but I have a plan B.

“With technology, I can speak to you from anywhere in the world.

“Get yourself a plan B. Whether that’s an Okada to Cameroon or flying boat or speed boat as we call them to Seme Border or a hole in the ground, get your plan B because these people are crazy. They ate nutters. The whole bunch of them. And watch the signs because it can happen like this. God forbid!”Pasto