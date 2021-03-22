Insecurity: Northern Govs Working With Service Chiefs – Lalong

Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Governor Simon Lalong, has expressed the willingness of Northern Governors to collaborate with with service Chiefs to tackle the security challenges in parts of the states of Northern Region.

Lalong, in a media interaction at the Government House Jos at the weekend said “We are seriously working with the federal government and security Agencies towards tackling cases of insecurity affecting the northern region.”

He equally reiterated the commitment of Northern Governors to work in synergy with governors of Southern states of Nigeria towards promoting harmonious and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians cutting across all ethnic nationalities.

“As governors, we are also partnering with traditional institutions, religious leaders, and all relevant stakeholders in the entrenchment of communal harmony, peace, and security of the regions and the country at large .”

According to Governor Lalong, “We have resolved to put more effort to enhance the security and safety of all citizens of Nigeria.”

He urged Security agencies to collaborate with the various state governments towards achieving this noble objective,” he said.

According to him, he is aware that the new security chiefs have mapped out new strategies to deal with security threats in the country. Lalong expressed hope that in the next 3 months, the security situation in the country will improve from it’s present level.