Insecurity: Nigerian Should Repent, Return To God – Bagudu

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, has advised Nigerians to seek divine intervention as a means to solving the challenges the country is having with security.

According to the governor, Nigerians also need to repent and return to God

He said this when he hosted government functionaries, members of the judiciary, the legislature during a Ramadan breakfast at the state’s government house in Birnin Kebbi.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Dakingari, the governor said: “I want to emphasise the need for collective and individual supplication towards eliminating problems that engulfed our dear nation.

“I also want to affirm the commitment of the incumbent administration to uplift the condition of living of both urban and rural dwellers and I pray God Almighty to shower His blessings on us all.”