News

Insecurity: Nigerian Should Repent, Return To God – Bagudu

Damola Areo10 hours ago
2
FG Denies Planning To Give $100m Abacha Loot To Gov. Bagudu
Atiku Bagudu/File Photo

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, has advised Nigerians to seek divine intervention as a means to solving the challenges the country is having with security.

According to the governor, Nigerians also need to repent and return to God

He said this when he hosted government functionaries, members of the judiciary, the legislature during a Ramadan breakfast at the state’s government house in Birnin Kebbi.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Dakingari, the governor said: “I want to emphasise the need for collective and individual supplication towards eliminating problems that engulfed our dear nation.

“I also want to affirm the commitment of the incumbent administration to uplift the condition of living of both urban and rural dwellers and I pray God Almighty to shower His blessings on us all.”

Tags
Damola Areo10 hours ago
2

Related Articles

FG Allays Fears Over Debt Profile, Puts Total Public Debt Stock At $83b

FG Not Responsible For Prosecuting Bandits, Kidnappers – Lai Mohammed

12 mins ago

Inmates Education: NCoS, JIF Trains 16 Ijebu Ode Inmates On ICT

6 hours ago
Edo Gov. Obaseki Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Obaseki Recommits To Press Freedom, Charges Journalists On Peace

9 hours ago

Ralph Uwazurike Says “Unknown Gunmen” Are Nnamdi Kanu’s Men (VIDEO)

10 hours ago
Back to top button