Insecurity: Nigeria Under Siege, Reps Tell Farouk Yahaya

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya, has been told by the House of Representatives that Nigeria is under siege.

This was when he appeared before a joint Committee on Defence and Army for confirmation as COAS.

The Committee chaired by Babajimi Benson told Yahaya to arrest the situation if he ever gets confirmed as COAS.

“This exercise comes at a very challenging time in the history of our dear country, Nigeria,“ Benson said.

“Our nation has been besieged by several security issues across all the geo-political zones with banditry, militancy and self-secessionists stretching our military to the extreme.

“The worst is the lingering insurgency in the North-East. This war has cost the country a lot both financially and in terms of human lives. This must stop.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria needs to adopt innovative measures to curb the killings and wanton destruction of property as a result of these cases of insecurity.

“I, therefore, hope that, if confirmed, the new Chief of Army Staff will do everything possible, working with other service chiefs, to bring this to an end.“