Insecurity: Nigeria Needs More Prayers – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said that Nigeria needs more prayers over the issue of insecurity plaguing the country.

The governor said this during a visit he and other governors paid the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, on Tuesday, March 2, over the recent abduction of 279 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talatu-Mafara LGA of Zamfara.

“I believe that Nigeria will be rid of this menace. We need more prayers, that is why I was also trying to encourage Mr Governor and our leaders to go for prayers first before we have this session because, yes it is work and prayer, but prayers will assist us in really reshaping the irrationality that has come upon us, where violence is seen as the solution to whatever problem that we have and violence never solves any problem.”