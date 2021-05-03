Insecurity: Nigeria May Not Survive The Next Six Months – Clarke

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clarke, has expressed fears that Nigeria may not survive the next six months.

Clarke who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said, “Many things are happening and I swear by my father’s grave, if care is not taken Nigeria will collapse in six months time.”

He was reacting to the recent warning issued by the Department of State Security, DSS, that it will go after agents of disintegration.

He said, “You see, the problem with Nigeria is that those who should know don’t want to know and they do not know.

“The security session is talking and talking and talking. What are they doing? The security in this country is so bad today that I, Robert Clark, I cannot guarantee Nigeria staying another six months.

“The problems are overwhelming and have been created by these same politicians since 1999 constitution came into being and this crop of politicians who were swimming in Abacha’s loot and trying to form as many political parties as possible for him (Abacha) got into money and came into politics, Nigeria has never been the same.

“Nigeria is worse than it was in 1982. What is the cause? The cause is the leadership we have.”