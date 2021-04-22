Insecurity: Nigeria Is Collapsing, Peter Oni Laments

The recent attacks on police stations in the South-East and other insecurity in Nigeria has made former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi to lament that the country is collapsing.

He also lamented what he called the indifference of some of those in the position of power over the present condition of Nigeria.

He said this yesterday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, during the burial of Prof. Linus Ilika, who was the Commissioner for Health during his tenure.

He said the country is collapsing, adding that those that should be concerned are acting as if they are unaware.

“The present condition of Nigeria requires all hands to be on deck. When I see the waste that still goes on among individuals as well as government officials, one is prompted to believe that we are yet to realize the depth of the rot, ranging from security challenges, dwindling economy and lack of due attention to education”, Obi said.

Eulogizing Prof. Ilika, Obi described him as a good and kind man”, whose contributions helped to reshape the Health sector.

In Obi’s words: “ We came into government without a single accredited health institution but with the commitment of people like Ilika, we ended up with over 12 accredited health institutions. It was during his tenure that we revived the grant-in-aid to hospitals in the state. ”