Insecurity: Nigeria Is Boiling, Resign, Archbishop Chukwuma Tells Buhari

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Chukwuma asked the President to resign if he canot pull the country out of its current security situation.

He said this on Wednesday at a press briefing to mark his 31st Episcopal ordination.

Lamenting the endless security challenges and killings across the country, he declared: “we are calling on the Government to declare security emergency because things have got out of hand and if they can’t do something about it, let them leave the Government.

“They should not move this country to a coup situation.”

He added that “the Federal Government under Buhari has failed the nation, and we have no confidence anymore on them.

“We have lost confidence in the economy, we have lost confidence in the political system, we have lost confidence in governance, we have lost confidence in securing and something must be done.

“If it is not done, I predict a revolution and it will be such that even the high and mighty will have no hiding place.”

He lambasted the National Assembly describing it as the worst in history.