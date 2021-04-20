Insecurity: IGP Demands Support From Buhari In First Meeting

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has said that he needs the support of President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him succeed against insecurity in Nigeria.

Usman said this after he had a meeting with Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting was their first since Usman took over from former IGP Mohammed Adamu who was sacked while Buhari was away in London on a medical checkup.

According to the IGP, “As far as internal security is concerned in this country, I’m coming back for a full brief as to how I would go about it,” noting however that he realized the expectations of Nigerians from him.

He further said, “I have taken over this very crucial time and I am fully aware of the situation in the country, and introducing what I feel will mitigate these security challenges in the country. And I’ve started implementing them.

“And I’m ready to come on board with the president so that we can get all the support that is necessary to go about it.”