Insecurity: I Won’t Leave Nigeria If Crisis Breaks Out – Oyedepo

Bishop Davido Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has said that he won’t leave Nigeria if crisis ever breaks out in the country.

Oyedepo said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation at his church’s headquarters in Otta, Ogun State.

He said: “If there is a crisis in this Nation, I will be the last to leave here.

“Don’t rob nobody, don’t cheat on anyone. Don’t outsmart your business partners. Don’t swear falsely. Don’t take bribes. Favour is the companion of all that fear God and favour shall be your companion from now.

“Flowing in favour demands the doing of righteousness. You know there is the appropriation of righteousness that people emphasize today, but don’t be deceived, he that doeth righteousness is righteous. The doing righteousness: favour!

“There was an explosion of favour, until the time that his Word came. The Word of the Lord tried him.”

This comes a few days after Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Cathedral advised his congregation to secure a Plan B to escape Nigeria as insecurity worsens.