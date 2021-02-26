Insecurity: Hold Special Session On Nigeria, SERAP Tells UN

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged the UN Security Council and its members to urgently hold a special session on Nigeria and to visit the country to press the authorities to end continuing abductions of students and the increasing level of insecurity across the country.

In a statement issued, SERAP urged “the Council and members to treat the failure of Nigerian authorities to prevent and prosecute attacks on students, and to end the growing insecurity in the country as a breach of the UN Charter and Nigeria’s international human rights obligations.

“The letter sent today, read in part: “Attacks on schools and abductions of students are a violation of children’s rights. Nigeria has legal obligations to ensure the immediate release of the abducted students, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“These abductions and attacks also undermine the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. If not urgently prevented and combatted, such attacks may rise to the level of threat to international peace and security.

“Ensuring the release of the students and holding perpetrators accountable will contribute to ending impunity. The Security Council must act now to protect Nigerian students and other citizens, if the Council is not to be accused of failing the people of Nigeria.”

“A UN Security Council resolution would help to put pressure on the Nigerian authorities to take urgent and concrete measures to end the abductions of students, secure their safety and promote the security and safety of all Nigerians.”