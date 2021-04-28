Insecurity: Govs Are Running To Abuja To Take Photos With Buhari – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has lamented the deplorable state of the country.

According to Wike, governors are running to Abuja to take photos with the President instead of addressing the challenges they are faced with in their state.

He lambasted governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying they are not being sincere about their claims on hunger and unemployment.

Wike spoke on Tuesday April 27 during an interactive session with some traditional rulers, political leaders, and other stakeholders at the government house in Port Harcourt.

He said, “Nigeria has totally collapsed. Look at today — what happened in Nasarawa and Benue states; how they slaughtered people on the road. See what is happening in Niger state and the APC governor there is crying, saying he has been talking to the federal government but nobody has listened to him. And that Boko Haram has come to take over the state, which is closest to Abuja.

“Look at Kaduna and Imo states; there is insecurity everywhere. The only anger I have with Imo state governor is this: I don’t know how people politicise things.

“Nigeria has a lot of problems and they keep running to the villa everyday to disturb Mr. President, for him to see their faces, pose for photographs and will not allow him to work.

“You know you have crisis at your place; you can’t stay to solve it. But every day, you go to see Mr. President so that the world will know that you’re close to him.”