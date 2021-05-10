Insecurity: God Will Not Forgive Buhari – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has said “God will not forgive President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria go to war again”.

He said this during the thanksgiving on his 51st birthday in reaction to the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

Gani Adams said that “calls for secession are genuine and legitimate”, adding that “such calls are pure demonstrations of Federal Government’s failure to address pressing issues that are capable of destroying the foundation and future of the country”.

He said, “With clear nepotism, corruption and insecurity, the future of this country hangs in the balance.

“Schools are being shut, churches, mosques are not spared. Bandits are gradually leading the country into a tailspin and the president seems to have been bereft of ideas.

“What we experience daily now in Nigeria is enough to set the country on fire. A section of the country lording itself over other sections. Yet they said we shouldn’t talk, that our calls for O’odua Republic was done in bad faith. How can you explain the killings, kidnappings and banditry spreading in North, East, West and South?

“One of the greatest problems of this government is nepotism. One begins to wonder why Mr. president is insensitive to the plights of others, especially, to the sorrow and agony of citizens losing loved ones to bloodshed. In sane climes, love transcends ethnic, racial or political boundaries. You must blink with pain to see people die or university students being killed amounts to cold-hearted indifference.”