Insecurity: FG Tells States To Secure Their Forests

The Federal Government has charged state governments to secure their forests as insecurity rises in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the charge at the first quarter, 2021, meeting of the Forum of the SGF and Secretaries to State Governments, SSGs, in Abuja.

He also said that all forests in the country belong to states.

He said, “We all know that these criminal elements have turned our hitherto pristine forest reserves into an operational base and hide-out from which most of their activities are launched and sustained.

“Of course, we would still need our forests and other protected areas for the services they provide, especially as foreign exchange earners, sources of job creation, guaranteeing availability of soil nutrients and water for food security, serving as carbon sinks for addressing climate change and providing clement environment for a healthy living.

“Therefore, the challenge is for governments at the state level to put in place processes and mechanisms that were hitherto operational for maintaining a sustainably managed forests, as all forests in the country belong to state governments.

“In a similar vein, the Federal Government will continue to strengthen the National Parks Service to ensure that all the previous seven national parks and the ten new ones created remain inviolate for use by criminal elements.

“I also want to thank the Forestry Association of Nigeria for the presentation they would make and call on them to also mobilise the forestry profession in the country in proffering contemporary and timely recommendations for consideration by governments at their various state levels, consistent with the status of ownership of these forest reserves.”