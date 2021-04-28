Insecurity: FCT Police Reassures Residents Of Safety

The FCT Police Command has reassured residents of adequate protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

Therefore, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has deployed overt and covert strategies to curb banditry and criminal activities particularly on the borders of the territory.

In addition, the Commissioner of Police has launched an advance collaborative approach to to address the security concerns.

The Command said this in a statement issued by the spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam.

“On this note, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883* and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number : *09022222352*,” the statement said.