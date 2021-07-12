Insecurity: Ex-police Boss Says State Police Not The Answer

A former Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, has expressed concerns over the call for the establishment of state police.

The calls are coming from Nigerians who are fed up with the rising insecurity in the control and want policing to be decentralised.

However, Inalegwu called for improved funding of police to yield better results instead of creating police departments for each states.

“I am not an advocate, today, of state police because of my own experience as an officer who has served in various commands,” he said.

He expressed the fear that it could lead to widespread abuse of the force by politicians.

He said: “Have you heard that in some places, some politicians cannot even visit their homes? And when they visit, things happen. People could come around your eyes and they begin to fire.

“Have you heard any local government election they conducted that any other party won apart from the party in that state, where you have the State Independent Electoral Commission?

“We can criticise the Nigerian police force, but let’s criticise them in context.

“I believe that the Nigerian police officer is the most competent, the most diligent, the most capable officer, but the environment he finds himself . . .”