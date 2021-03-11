Insecurity: Defence Ministry Assures Army Of Support

Ministry of Defence has assured Nigerian Army of adequate support to defeat terrorism, banditry and other security challenges currently confronting Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Musa Istifanus gave this assurance today 10th March 2021 during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Dr. Istifanus assured that the ministry was ever ready to give its unalloyed and maximum support to the Nigerian Army’s operations, programmes and campaigns towards securing Nigerian people and commended the COAS for taking off on good note by dominating the operation area leading to the recapture of Marte and securing Dikwa from the terrorists. The Permanent Secretary congratulated the COAS on his new appointment describing it as a round peg in a round hole.