Insecurity: Defence Ministry Assures Army Of Support
Ministry of Defence has assured Nigerian Army of adequate support to defeat terrorism, banditry and other security challenges currently confronting Nigeria.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Musa Istifanus gave this assurance today 10th March 2021 during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.
Dr. Istifanus assured that the ministry was ever ready to give its unalloyed and maximum support to the Nigerian Army’s operations, programmes and campaigns towards securing Nigerian people and commended the COAS for taking off on good note by dominating the operation area leading to the recapture of Marte and securing Dikwa from the terrorists. The Permanent Secretary congratulated the COAS on his new appointment describing it as a round peg in a round hole.
In his response, the COAS, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, thanked the Permanent Secretary for the visit and reassured him of the readiness of Nigerian Army under his leadership to defeat Boko Haram and other threats to security of the country. He said the Nigerian Army will continue to discharge its constitutional roles in line with his corporate vision for it which is to emplace “A Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment ” while pledging that his leadership will focus on providing effective strategic and operational leadership that will enhance NA operations.
The event was graced by Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) from Army Headquarters and Ministry of Defence. Highpoints of the event were the exchange of souvenirs and group photographs.