Insecurity: COAS Harps On Centrality Of Air Power

Damola Areo18 mins ago
Faruk Yahaya

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya has reiterated the centrality of air power to the success of the ongoing fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the Country. He made this assertion today when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao at the Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF), Abuja.

The COAS stated that he has always been an advocate of air power employment as a critical requirement of a fighting force having witnessed its formidable influence in various theatres of operations. Major General Yahaya went on to state that the war against insurgency and armed banditry cannot be won by a single Service but rather, through a synergistic approach where all Services work in unison. According to him, “The earlier we all recognize that no Service can do it alone, the better for us as an armed forces and a Nation to surmount the current security challenges.” The COAS also thanked Air Marshal Amao for his continuous support to the Nigerian Army and urged him not to relent.

While welcoming him to HQ NAF, Air Marshal Amao congratulated the COAS for his appointment and urged him to sustain synergy of efforts by the Nigerian Army and the NAF, in conjunction with other security agencies to rid the Country of all criminal activities. Highlight of the visit was the laying of wreath by the COAS at the NAF memorial arcade.

