Insecurity: CDS Seeks Increased Collaborations With Supervising Ministry

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has advocated for more collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to enable the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) respond proactively and promptly to security challenges in tandem with the directives of the Commander-in- Chief.

The CDS made the call when he received the new Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Musa Istifanus who paid a working visit to DHQ, Abuja today.

The CDS noted that there was need to strengthen the existing working relationship between the MOD and the DHQ in order to close the existing bureaucracy to ensure that the directives of the Command – in – Chief are met within a specific timeline. This, he said could be achieved by establishing structures that would enable the AFN effectively perform its constitutional duties of safeguarding the nation.

Gen Irabor thanked the Permanent Secretary, for the pivotal roles which the Ministry has played towards assisting the AFN in its effort to tackle national security challenges.

Earlier in his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Istifanus said he was at the DHQ and indeed the Armed Forces Complex to familiarize himself with the operational engagements and administrative activities of the DHQ in a bid to identify the areas of collaboration and support for the AFN in its herculean task of ensuring national security.

Mr Istifanus conveyed the goodwill message of the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), whom he said is appreciative of the daily sacrifices of AFN personnel towards ensuring that the nation is safe and secured.