Insecurity: Army Under My Watch Will Be Proactive -Attahiru

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, was in Akwa Ibom State, Monday , 22 March 2021 to attend the Commanding Officer’s Workshop with the theme “ REPOSITIONING THE NIGERIAN ARMY TO DEFEAT ADVERSARIES IN A JOINT ENVIRONMENT’.

The Special Guest of Honor at the event was the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel who was ably represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, stated that the Government and the entire people of the state were delighted for the choice of Alwa Ibom State to host the very important workshop which is coming at the most trying time of our nation. He subsequently declared the workshop open after delivering his speech.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru, expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome all the security challenges confronting it at this time.

In his words, “This workshop is coming at the time when our dear country is facing formidable and unprecedented attacks from non-state actors and diverse security threats that are unstructured with their impacts felt in the land, sea, air and cyber domain ‘. The Chief further stated that the threat facing the country include the menace of insurgency and banditry in the North Central,North West, and North East zones.

Furthermore , he reiterated that the Nigerian Army under his leadership would remain proactive and work with other security agencies to decisively deal with threats facing the nation. This is in line with his corporate vision for the Army which is “A Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment”.

COAS implored all the participants to re-commit themselves and drive the process through his Command Philosophy which incorporate Readiness, Duty to Country, Capacity and Continuous Leadership Development.

In attendance at the include the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army who is also the Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe, Major General SG Mohammed; Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, Commander 2 Brigade, Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State, Director State Security and Special Adviser to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Security Matters.