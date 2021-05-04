Inmates Education: NCoS, JIF Trains 16 Ijebu Ode Inmates On ICT

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Ijebu Ode Custodial Centre Ogun state in partnership with Justice Initiative (JIF) has trained no fewer than sixteen inmates of the command on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The Controller of Corrections in charge of Ogun state command, Moojeed Olaniran stated this at the graduation ceremony held at Ijebu Ode on Friday 30th April 2021.

Olaniran congratulated the graduands and implored them to see the opportunities given to them as a new lease of life. He urged them to make good use of the skills acquired and push for more to enhance their living standard upon discharged.

The Controller who was represented by the officer in charge of the center, Deputy Controller of Corrections, Abel Osho appreciated the efforts of JIF under the leadership of Kehinde Yekeen, Esq in collaborating with NCoS towards the rehabilitation of these offenders.

The officer in charge further call on the good spirited members of the public to support the Service in its determination to transform the lives of inmates on incarceration. He assured the general public of NCoS readiness to collaborate with other well-meaning individuals or organizations to further this course.

He noted that the command is preparing about 72 inmates for this year NECO and many other inmates were enrolled in formal and vocational training across the State Command.

In his remark, the JIF National Convener, Kehinde Yekeen Esq. said that the efforts of the organization is geared towards bridging the gap between the justice system and the indigents inmates by providing qualitative legal services.

He further stressed that, the organization is ready to extend its sponsorship to other inmates across the state in various fields for entrepreneurship skills.

Awards of Excellence was presented to the Controller of Corrections Ogun State Command, MOJEED OLABODE OLANIRAN , the officer in charge of the center Deputy Controller of Corrections, Abel Osho and other well deserving members of the society for their contribution towards extending the frontier of humanitarian services.