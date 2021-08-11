Iniesta Reacts As Messi Joins PSG

Andres Iniesta has reacted to the exit of former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi from the club.

Messi left the club after 21 years to join Paris St Germain on a two-year deal.

This was after he and Barcelona could not reach an agreement for a new contract due to La Liga regulations.

Reacting, Iniesta wondered what could have played out internally to make Messi leave the club.

“I don’t know what happened internally or how things unfolded, but the club will need to recover from this transfer,” Iniesta was quoted by Goal as saying.

“It will hurt to see him in another team’s shirt. Leo personifies Barcelona. He was everything, he is a player who transcends the team. I have never seen a player like him and I don’t think I ever will.

“[Barcelona] will continue to be one of the best teams, one of those that have to be on the summit.”

